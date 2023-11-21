By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — Two members of the North Reading High volleyball team made the Cape Ann League All-Stars this fall: Senior Kaitlin Murnane and junior Sami Mutti.

For Murnane, it is her second year on the CAL First-Team All-Stars.

“Kaitlin was very deserving,” said Hornets head coach Mike Milone. “She is our strongest power hitter and opponents had to set their game plan around her.”

The middle hitter was the team leader in digs (131), service aces (62) and blocks (13).

Mutti made her first-ever All-Star appearance as the junior made the CAL Second-Team All-Stars.

“She normally plays outside hitter but had to play middle hitter for us,” explained Milone. “She was the foundation of our offense and our best offensive threat.”

Mutti was the Hornets’ leader in kills with 114.

North Reading finished at 6-14 overall and 5-11 in the Cape Ann League as they came in 4th place in the CAL Kinney Division.

The Hornets missed qualifying for the MIAA state tournament by three slots as they were ranked 35th in the Division 3 power rankings (only the top 32 automatically qualified).

Milone also announced that the team will have its annual alumni game coming up this Saturday (Nov. 25) from 10 a.m. to noon at the high school.

For questions or more information, Hornets players can email Milone at: mmilone@nrpsk12.org.