THE HORNETS ran into the 2022 postseason with a convincing 50-18 win over Dedham in round one. No. 2 North Reading hosts No. 7 Apponequet on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. (Adele Vittozzi Photo)



Host Apponequet on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m.

By DAN ZIMMERMAN

NORTH READING — “The scoreboard did not tell the whole story,” is probably one of the most timeworn clichés in sports, but it would be a fitting description of last Friday night’s MIAA Division 5 opening round, pitting the North Reading Hornets against the visiting Dedham Marauders.

On the strength of five first half scores, including a trademark tally in the first minute, North Reading effectively put the game out of Dedham’s reach early on the way to a 50-18 win. But the Marauders proved stubborn and as senior QB Alex Carucci pointed out, in the post-season, it’s never good policy to get complacent.

“It is all about a playoff mindset,” said Carucci, who threw for a score and rushed for another. “You go up early but you still have to bear down. We knew what Dedham wanted to do – they wanted to get back in this thing. So we put the pedal to the floor.”

“I know the final may not reflect it but Dedham has a heckova team,” said North Reading Coach Ed Blum, gesturing toward the scoreboard. “That was a tough, physical game. Talking with their coach, he’s done a great job. They have a lot of juniors and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that team become a contender.”

No. 15 Dedham fell to 4-5 overall with the playoff defeat and will wrap up with a visit to East Bridgewater followed by a Thanksgiving clash with Norwood, which is one of the more enduring holiday rivalries in the state at 92-years.

No. 2 North Reading, meanwhile, improved to 8-1 overall and will host No. 7 Apponequet Regional, which knocked off Triton in the first round.

First things first, however. Blum admitted there are a few items to “clean up” before the Hornets delve deeper into the tournament, including penalties and of course, turnovers.

“I was happy with the offense and it was good to see the defense facing adversity and responding to that challenge,” said the Coach. “But we do need to address penalties and turnovers. They can be difference-makers.”

Blum was likely alluding to an early sequence when a Dedham takeaway resulted in points. On the first series of the game, North Reading claimed an 8-0 lead on Will Batten rushes of 30 and 27-yards, capped with a 5-yard TD. The Hornet defense forced a three-and-out but the ensuing punt was botched, handing the ball back to the Marauders, who soon scored on a 25-yard linkup from QB Joe Goffredo to Gerald Neto.

Carucci answered at the tail end of the first quarter, bursting through a seam from 2-yards to make it 15-6. The key play on this pivotal possession was a 47-yard pass to Craig Rubino with 15-yards added for a Dedham penalty.

The North Reading faithful, many wearing flowered shirts in a tropical theme on a balmy fall night, began to relax when the Hornets added several unanswered tallies in the second quarter. On a reverse, Rubino was in from the 9 to make it 21-6. Rubino soon added another punt return for a score, his third in two weeks, to stretch the lead to 29-6.

The North Reading defense proved troublesome for Goffredo, who was sacked by linebacker Sam Morelli and several plays later, picked off by Matt Guidebeck on the Dedham 28. Before long, Batten added his second of the night and 15th of the season.

“We’re coached to hit them early and hit them fast,” said Batten, who rushed for 137-yards on 12 carries. “The offensive line helped me get to the second level again tonight.”

Dedham scored at the end of the first half but when play resumed, it was all Hornets. After the defense claimed the ball on downs at the Dedham 34, Batten made quick work of the possession, scoring one-and-done after Morelli provided a “monster block,” as described by the PA announcer.

“Batten is an outstanding player and we’re fortunate to have him,” said Blum. “He did a lot of this at the end of last year and continues to impress.”

With 2:18 left in the third, Carucci found Rubino from the 11-yard-line to make it 50-18. For the eighth time in nine games this season, the officials ran the fourth quarter clock.

“We’re a versatile team and we used that to our advantage tonight,” said Carucci, who was a perfect 5-of-5 for 136-yards. “Across the board, we took what they gave us, not trying to look too pretty but just get the job done.”

“When you play a team that is physical and really attacks, you need a lot of players stepping up,” said Blum. “You can’t rely on just one or two players. We were fortunate that our linebackers were able to make plays and get into the secondary. And they don’t often get a lot of glory, but I thought our defensive line came up huge tonight.”

North Reading will host Apponequet Regional in the MIAA quarterfinal round on Thursday, November 10, at 6:30 p.m.