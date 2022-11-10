By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Monday evening, the Lynnfield High volleyball team blanked guest Rockland, 3-0, in the MIAA Division 4 Round of 16 match.

With that victory, the 2nd-seeded Pioneers improved to 19-3 while the 15th-seeded Bulldogs ended the year at 16-4.

“They put up a decent fight against us,” said Pioneers head coach Brent Ashley. “They should have been seeded higher.”

Lynnfield won the three sets, 25-20, 25-18, and 25-17.

Celia Carbone led the way for the locals as the senior setter had 37 assists to go with two kills and three service aces. Senior captain, Ella Gizmunt, also had a big night with 24 kills and four service aces.

In the Round of 32 match last Friday night, the Pioneers beat South Shore Christian 3-0. This was a mismatch as Pioneers beat the Warriors, 25-6, 25-8, and 25-10 with the entire match taking only 42 minutes.

“We had our subs in early in the first set,” pointed out Ashley.

Gizmunt served the final 16 points in match one.

Outside hitters, Giuliana Guarracino and Grace Davie, who are both seniors, had 10 kills each before they were removed.

South Shore Christian, a private school located in Weymouth, ended the season at 10-7, as they were the 34th seed.

Lynnfield will now host Nantucket in a quarterfinal match on Thursday at 2 p.m.

Nantucket enters the match with a record of 18-1 as they beat Blackstone Valley on Monday night in the Round of 16. They are the 7th seed.