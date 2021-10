THE NRHS cross country seniors were honored at their home Harold Parker course before their meet against Ipswich on Oct. 20. (Courtesy Photo)

NORTH READING — Last Wednesday on Senior Day at Harold Parker State Forest, the North Reading girls’ cross country team won their first dual meet of the season as they defeated the Ipswich Tigers by a score of 21-34. Once again led by junior co-captain Annalise Butler who tied her course record of 20:51 at Harold Parker, the Hornets had a stellar day as many had season-bests.

“We could not be prouder as a team at how the girls ran on their home course for the last time this season,” said Hornets head coach Ryan Spinney. “We were able to have just about everyone race for the first time this season and it certainly showed in the results. Everyone gave their best and there were a ton of smiles after the race. That’s all we can hope for.”

Following Butler, was Freshman Hayden MacLellan, who took 3rd overall in a time of 24:28 and Senior co-captain Nicole Steinmeyer, who placed 4th overall in a time of 24:50.

“As we move into the postseason, having a solid three up front will definitely help us at both the CAL and State level,” said Spinney.

Following the top three, were Senior co-captain Abigail McLaughlin (6th, 25:13), Sophomore Allison Koenig (7th, 25:52), Freshman Vanessa Steinmeyer (11th, 27:21), Sophomore Stella DaSilva (12th, 27:38), Senior Riley Cullen (15th, 28:25), Senior Stephanie Stringer (16th, 29:52), Senior Kaila Griffin (17th, 31:06), Senior Kayla Imbriano (18th, 32:32), Senior Sadhana Gopinath (19th, 34:29) and Senior Lauren Dee (21st, 38:56). The Hornets finished their regular season schedule with a record of 1-4.

Boys Fall 26-33 to Tigers, Finish Regular Season at 1-4

The North Reading boys’ cross country team finished up their regular season campaign with a hard fought contest against Ipswich, but unfortunately fell short in their quest for a second victory on the season as they lost by a score of 26-33. The Hornets were led wire to wire by undefeated Senior co-captain Aidan Nadeau, who took home his 5th consecutive regular season victory in a time of 17:48.

“Aidan has been improving mentally and physically each race,” said Spinney. “He ran a smart and not too strenuous race today and that will help pay dividends when we meet the iron of the league and the top runners at the state level in the coming weeks.”

Junior Nick Fabrizio continued his strong development as he took 3rd overall in a time of 18:43.

“Nick shows a ton of heart every single meet. He needed to break away from their second runner and he did so with a strong second half push in the race. He pushed so hard he almost caught their top runner and that in itself is a tremendous accomplishment,” said Spinney.

Following Nadeau and Fabrizio, Senior co-captain Anthony Petrosino (6th, 19:30), Junior Rocco Tammaro (11th, 20:16), Junior Ben Meier (15th, 21:10), Sophomore Dylan Zecher (17th, 21:32), Junior Shane Hanson (21st, 22:15), Freshman Alexander Mitasev (23rd, 22:49), Sophomore Brendan Rooney (25th, 23:45), Junior co-captain Christian DaCosta (26th, 23:51), Junior Matthew Lombardo (27th, 23:59), Freshman Michael Mahoney (28th, 24:22) and Freshman David Wyatt (29th, 24:23) rounded out the Hornets in the race.

“We competed very well today regardless of what the score says,” said Spinney. “We had a number of vast improvements across the board and we are going to run our very best in the coming weeks at the league and state level, which is the objective all along.”

The Hornets will be competing at the Cape Ann League Open meet which is on Saturday, October 30 at the Wrentham Developmental Center from 2 p.m.-4 p.m.