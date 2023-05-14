Update post publication: North Reading defeats Newburyport (May 10)

Published May 11, 2023

WEST NEWBURY — On May 3, the NRHS girls’ track and field team traveled to Pentucket High on a cold and rainy day. Despite the less than favorable weather conditions the Hornets persevered, not only taking the victory, but doing so in convincing fashion with some stellar performances.

The Hornets won 13 of 17 events contested. Leading the team to victory was top scorer Giuliana Ligor who scored 15 points, winning the 400 Meter Hurdles (1:04.84), the 200 Meters (26.14) and the High Jump (5’2”). Abigail Gerber led the throws squad with 11 points taking first in the Shot Put (30’9”), and second in both the Discus Throw (101’10”) and Javelin Throw (100’8”). Madison Vant tacked on 10 points for the team, winning the Javelin Throw (108’ 2”) and Long Jump with a whopping 18’2” leap. Hayden MacLellan added another victory in the jumps with a 10’0” leap in the Pole Vault for first place. Kayla Budny added yet another jumps victory in the triple jump, going 34’ 2.75” showing the strength of the Hornets jump squad.

Ava McIntyre took first in the 100 meters with a 12.70 second performance. Quinlan Kelly, in her debut performance in the 800 meters, took first place with a time of 2:41.61.

Abigail Lilley qualified for the national championship with a 118’ 6” toss in the Discus Throw. She is now ranked 2nd all time in school history, just two feet from the school record.

The Hornets were also victorious in the 4×100 meter relay (51.50) and 4×400 meter relay (4:32.66). The 4×100 was made up of Kayla Budny, Georgia Robarts, Ava McIntyre and Julia DeAngelis. The 4×400 was made up of Julia DeAngelis, Tiara Lamont, Madelyn Arian Aitchison, and Quinlan Kelly.

Additional scorers included the following: Quinlan Kelly (3rd in the 400m Hurdles), Abigail Lilley (3rd in the High Jump and Shot Put), Ava McIntyre (2nd in the Long Jump), Georgia Robarts (2nd in the Triple Jump), Sabrina Mini (3rd in the Javelin Throw and Discus Throw), Julia DeAngelis (2nd in the Pole Vault), Jenna Mahoney (3rd in the Pole Vault), Ava Collins (2nd in the One Mile), Allison Koenig (3rd in the One Mile), Hayden MacLellan (2nd in the 100m Hurdles), Madelyn Arian Aitchison (2nd in the 100 meters), Karleigh Budny (3rd in the 800 meters), Tiara Lamont (2nd in the 400 meters), Maggie Fortin (3rd in the 400 meters), Charlotte McLaughlin (2nd in the Two Mile), Jenna Mahoney (3rd in the 200 meters).

The Hornets competed head to head against Newburyport at home on Wednesday May 10 to determine the Cape Ann League Champion. Look for that story in next week’s Transcript. They will compete this weekend at the Andover Boosters Invitational on Saturday at Andover High School. Action starts at 9:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the afternoon.