THE PIONEERS work hard to defend a pass against North Reading on May 3. Pictured is senior captain Maddie Daigle (left, No. 5) and sophomore Kayla Santo (No. 18). Lynnfield was ranked No. 18 in the latest Div. 4 power rankings. (Courtesy Photo)

Published May 10, 2023

Updates post publication: Lynnfield falls to Georgetown 13-10 (May 10)

May 11 vs. Malden Catholic postponed. Make up date TBD

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Monday afternoon, the Lynnfield High girls’ lacrosse team lost at home to Hamilton-Wenham, 20-9, on a warm, sunny day.

It was the Pioneers’ fifth-straight defeat as they fell to 6-6 overall and 2-6 in the Cape Ann League.

Hamilton-Wenham, meanwhile, improved to 8-4 overall and 5-3 in the CAL.

“They have a good team with strong stick skills,” said Pioneers head coach Christina Serra. “They also had one rally good long-distances hooter who score 11 goals.”

Evie Bernard, who is only a freshman, scored those 11 goals for the visitors who led this game, 11-5, at the half.

Chloe Considine led the Pioneers with four points as she had one goal and three assists.

Maddie Mastrangelo had two goals and one assist as did Taylor Valiton. Avery Bird and Charlotte Radulski each found the back of the General net twice.

Lynnfield goalie, Casey Flynn, made seven saves.

On May 5, the Pioneers lost to guest Manchester-Essex by a count of 11-3.

The Hornets took command of this game in the opening 25 minutes as they were up 9-3 at the half.

“We held them down pretty good in the second half,” pointed out Serra, as the Hornets improved to 7-3 overall and 4-2 in the league.

Vailton, Bird and Maddie Daigle had the three goals.

Flynn made six saves.

On May 3, the Pioneers fell to rival North Reading, 15-9, also at home as the teams split the season series.

“They were much improved from when we played them the first time,” said Serra, as Lynnfield won the first meeting 13-11, back on April 5. “They came to play and outplayed us.”

North Reading led, 8-5, at halftime and pulled away in the second half.

Vailton scored a team-high four goals while Radulski scored twice. Mastrangelo had one goal and one assist while Chloe Gromko and Considine had the two other goals.

Hanna Gromko had one assist and Flynn made six saves in net.

Lynnfield’s next game will be on May 10 as they visit Georgetown with that game starting at 4 p.m. They then visit Malden Catholic the next day as that non-league match will also start at 4 p.m.

On May 15, Lynnfield host Triton in a night game that will start at 6 p.m. That is the team’s Senior Night as the eight Pioneer 12th-graders will be honored before the game.

The Pioneers are trying to sweep the season series against both Malden Catholic and Triton.