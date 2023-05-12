BELLA DUFFY hit a walk-off to win the game for the NRHS softball team against Newburyport on May 3. (Eric Evans Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

TEWKSBURY — On Tuesday evening, the North Reading High softball team lost at Tewksbury by a final score of 11-1. With that defeat, the Hornets fell to 9-2 overall.

“We were nervous and it got in our heads,” said Hornets head coach Nicole Zimmerman. “This was the worst game we played so far.”

Tewksbury scored twice in the first inning, three times in the second, once in the fourth four times in the fifth and once more in the sixth..

Keely Hannon fell to 5-2 in the circle as she went 4 2/3 innings. She gave up four earned runs, 11 hits, four walks and struck out one.

The Hornet defense committed five errors.

Caitlin Reilly went 2 for 2 and was hit by a pitch as she had the lone run batted in in the fifth inning with a single.

Overall, the Hornets had five hits.

“They are the best team we have played so far,” said Zimmerman,

On May 3, the Hornets edged Newburyport, 8-7, at home. That win improved North Reading’s record to 8-0 in the Cape Ann League as they were able to complete the season sweep over the Clippers.

Bella Duffy was the hero in this one with an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh to score Hannon.

“That was a huge at bat,” stated Zimmerman. “I was really happy for Bella.”

Hannon was the winning pitcher going all seven innings. She gave up five earned runs, nine hits, four walks and she fanned seven.

North Reading had 11 hits overall as Reilly was 2 for 3 with one RBI while Duffy was 2 for 4 with two RBI. Mia Lava and Alyssa Cassarino both had RBI singles while Jocelyn Ostrowski had a two-run single.

The Hornets’ next game will be on May 12 as they host Triton at 4:30 p.m. They then visit Rockport on May 15 with that game also starting at 4:30 p.m.

On May 16, the Hornets host Northeast Tech in a non-league contest starting at 4:15 p.m. The next day, they return to CAL play as they visit Pentucket at 4:30 p.m.

The game at Amesbury, slated to be played on May 4, was postponed and will be made up on May 23.