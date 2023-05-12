NORTH READING — The Mt. Carmel Chapter Order of Eastern Star is hosting its biannual Electronic Recycling Day this Saturday, May 13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 283 Park St.

Anything with a plug is accepted for various fees including the following:

• Small electronics items: $5 each – computer towers, scanners, VCRs, printers, copiers, DVD players, stereo equipment, lighting, vacuums, answering machines, faxes, speakers, compact disc players, circuit boards, radios, record players, modems, word processors, fans, video equipment, game console, Xboxes, tape players, typewriters, etc.

• Appliances: dishwasher, dryer, stove: $20 Microwaves: (small) $10, (large) $20

• Lawn mowers: $20 Snow blowers: $40

• TVs and monitors/flat panel monitors: 18 to 26 inches: $20; 27 to 35 inches: $25; Over 35 inches and Projection TVs…$40

• AC: $25; Dehumidifiers: $20

• Refrigerators: (dorm) $20 (large): $40

• Grills:$20; empty propane tanks: $10

• Exercise equipment: $20-$40; weight sets: $10

There is no charge to drop off batteries for cars, boats, lawn mowers or motorcycles or for any keyboards, cables, wires or cell phones.

Free Bicycle Recycle Day

Recycle any bicycles for free too. Bring any type of unwanted old or new bicycle and it will be reused again. The goal is to keep bikes from being thrown out when they can be reused.