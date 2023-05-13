NORTH READING — The North Reading Moose Legion will host a Special Mother’s Day breakfast on Sunday, May 14, serving from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and moms eat for free.

A full breakfast of pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausages, toast, baked beans, coffee tea and orange Juice will be available at a family friendly price.

The Loyal Order of Moose is an International Fraternal Organization that provides support to three communities: Mooseheart, a city for children; Moosehaven, an elderly retirement community, both based in the United States; and the area community in which each lodge resides.

Please bring your family and friends and join us for a buffet breakfast and we will treat Mom. This event will be held in the Lodge Hall, 140 North St., North Reading. All members, their families and the public are welcome.