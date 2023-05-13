Published May 12, 2023

Updates post publication: Boys track defeats Wakefield 70-66 (May 10)

Girls track falls to Wakefield 76-60 (May 10)



WESTON—The Melrose High outdoor track teams had a busy weekend when they competed in two events: The Jim Hoar Freshman Sophomore Invitational held on May 6 and the annual Weston Twilight Invitational at Regis College, also held on Saturday.

Medals were awarded at the freshman/sophomore race for the top six which included Sam Madden, who took bronze in a 3rd place high jump & Adam Caldwell who medaled in 3rd as well with a run in the 800m. Among those who cracked the top ten was Josh Grant who finished 9th in the 100m. Those who finished on the higher spectrum on the girls side were Emeline Boyer in the high jump, Aisling Donegan in the javelin and Ella Ugino in the two mile.

Upperclassmen athletes competed in the 2023 Weston Invitational held on Saturday, May 6 at Proctor Field in Weston. Melrose brought home plenty of medals thanks to the work of their top runners and field event specialists.

Senior captain Jillian Bakey was among to the top of the pack in the 2000m, placing 4th in the 2k Steeplechase, good enough for a medal.

It was a big day for Cadence L’Heureux, who medaled in 6th in the 400m hurdles with a personal best time. She also ran a leg of the Swedish Relay (100m-200m-300m-400M) that consisted of Amara Otaluka, Meghan Radzik and Abigail Dennison, who all medaled in 5th. L’Heureux also competed in the long jump with a personal best reach of 16’00.

Others running included Juliet Moore (2 mile) Darby Thompson (1 mile) Abby Dennison (400 meters) Dimitri Mukasa (200 meters) Noelle L’Heureux (shot) Scarlett Timm (high jump) Ruby Rosnov (javelin) Anna Spinale (disc) and Meghan Radzik and Amy Rowe (triple jump).

On the boys’ side, senior captain Ellis Iurilli-Hough medaled in 5th place in the 2000m Steeplechase, qualifying him for an exclusive bid at Nationals in Oregon in June. Teammate Gabe Buffonge cracked the top ten in the 110 hurdles and Caleb Barnes also cracked the top ten with a #10 spot in the 2 mile, a personal best.

A big test comes this week on Wednesday (post deadline) when they travel to the Shaun F. Beasley Track and Field to take on their archrival Wakefield. Winners will earn instant league advantage. Stay tuned.