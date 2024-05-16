By EMILY KLESARIS

NORTH READING — The Flint Memorial Library’s featured artists for May are a dynamic duo of mother and daughter, Louise Anderson and Holly Anderson Popeo. These longtime residents of North Reading are known locally for their remarkable artworks and have exhibited numerous times at the library and throughout Massachusetts.

Library regulars may recognize the mural just outside the Children’s Room on the fourth floor in the stairwell which was painted by Anderson Popeo back in 2004. The mother-daughter pair also participated in our Tiny Art Show back in February. Now until the end of the month, they are displaying an exquisite collection of watercolor and oil paintings.

The works are on display on the first floor depicting lush landscape scenes of nature, sometimes including animals, throughout New England. Scenes include places such as the Ammonoosuc River in northern New Hampshire, Saugus Ironworks, and the North Shore, as well as more local spots like Harold Parker State Forest, Ipswich River Park, and even their own backyard gardens here in North Reading.

While they are both talented painters, their methods and mediums vary from artist to artist. For one, Louise primarily works with watercolors, and Holly prefers oil paints. Similarly, Louise creates her paintings in her studio based on her own photos, while Holly frequently works “plein-air” meaning to paint outdoors, on location, rather than in a studio.

Their paintings are on display until the end of May and are for sale. Prices can be found at the Circulation Desk upon request. See more of Holly Anderson Popeo’s work at hollyandersonpopeo.com.