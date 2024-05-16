Published May 16, 2024

By NEIL ZOLOT

NORTH READING — The School Committee voted to have member Scott Buckley continue as its chairman in its annual reorganization during their meeting Monday, May 13 in the Batchelder School cafeteria.

“It’s an honor to continue to serve on the School Committee and to get to work alongside the incredibly talented other members,” he said. “We all have an equal voice on the committee but the role of chair allows me to work closely with our fantastic Superintendent, Dr. Patrick Daly, and to be a part of the Financial Planning Team, which continues to address the revenue challenges the town is currently addressing.”

Jeff Friedman was elected vice chairman; Noelle Rudloff was elected secretary and new member Jennifer Leenders was elected as the legislative representative.

It was the first meeting for new members Leenders and Tim Sutherland. Leenders received 1,215 votes and Sutherland 980 to win the two contested seats in the May 7 town election, defeating incumbent Rich McGowan, who received 904 votes. “I am so proud to be elected to support our schools and, most importantly, our children,” Sutherland said. “I’m looking forward to helping lead our community through a very difficult time as we face a Proposition 2 ½ override question.”

McGOWAN THANKED FOR SERVICE

Sutherland also thanked McGowan, who he said “worked tirelessly to get our schools to the point they are today. His work over the last six years has set a foundation of collaborative and respectful leadership and I look forward to extending that tradition.”

Buckley also thanked McGowan for his years of service. “I don’t think anyone voted against him,” he said. “They were voting for other fine people.”

BATCHELDER SCHOOL PRESENTATION

Most of the meeting was focused on presentations from Batchelder School elementary students and their teachers. The School Committee and others attending were treated to a two-song musical preview of the school’s spring musical, “Sally Sells Seashells” and “You Can Too!” Performances for the public by the fifth graders will be held on Thursday, June 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. in the gymnasium. There will also be a performance on Friday, June 7 at 8:15 a.m. for the students.

“The students have been working very hard and did a great job in their first public performance,” said Christine Morgan, the school’s music, chorus and theater teacher. “It’s indicative of a thriving theater program in North Reading.”

Their performance was followed by briefings given on fifth-grade programs of study by the teachers, including history and computer science, as well as oral reports by several students. “Our students are very prepared to go to Middle School,” Batchelder principal Michael Maloney reported.

“You’ve done a great job in your role and have great rapport with your teachers,” Daly told him.

“Beyond the classroom, the musical will highlight our students’ artistic abilities as well,” Sutherland commented. “Seeing our kids at my first School Committee meeting is something I’ll never forget.”

SIMONS URGES PASSAGE OF OVERRIDE

During the meeting’s public participation portion, resident Geoffrey Simons urged townspeople to campaign for passage of a budget override question at the Annual Town Meeting on Monday, June 10. If the override budget passes that night, Simons urged its passage by voters in the subsequent Special Election on Tuesday, June 18.

“There’s no activity to get it passed and the opposition is organized,” Simons commented. “It’s important to get this started. We’re four weeks away from this and it takes weeks and weeks of education. You want to crystalize the message and boil it down to something people can understand. Some candidates in favor of it got smoked because there’s a lot of opposition.”

The override request is for $10 million over three years, $8.2 million of which would be used to maintain current services. “It’s not just a school issue, but just name what the favorite activity is for your kids… everything will be on the table,” Simons added.

“We’ve added a lot of services in the last few years,” Buckley acknowledged. “It’s what makes North Reading what it is. There are programs that create opportunities for kids related to what they want to do in the future.”