NORTH READING — Free Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) self-defense courses for women are being hosted by the North Reading Police Department and certified trainers in June and August.

Each session of the four-night course will be held from 6-9 p.m. and participants must complete all four classes to gain their completion certificates. Select either the June course, being held on Monday, June 20; Tuesday, June 21; Monday, June 27; and Tuesday, June 28 or the August course, being held on Monday, Aug. 22; Wednesday, Aug. 24; Monday, Aug. 29; and Wednesday, Aug. 31.

Register online at www.northreadingma.gov/cit and click “events.”

Refer all questions to Detective Mike Marra at 978-357-5057 or email [email protected]

All classes will be held in North Reading. Participants will receive the exact locationof classes in their confirmation email. This program is offered free of charge by the North Reading Police Department. Participants under 18 require a waiver.

North Reading instructors have been certified through RAD Systems, Inc. Visit www.rad-systems.com for specific program information.