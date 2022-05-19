MELROSE — Community members are invited to join the premiere Sustainable Saturdays event taking place this Saturday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Melrose YMCA courtyard located at 497 Main St.

This first sustainable event, which will be hosted by Zero Waste Melrose and partnering organization, The Food Drive, is centered around composting & food waste and will showcase the ins and outs of different types of composting through fun games and activities for all ages.

During the event, community members will also have the opportunity to become a climate advocate by taking a pledge to begin their composting journey. Anyone who takes the pledge will be entered in a contest to win a home compost bin donated by the City of Melrose or a six-month subscription to Black Earth Compost.

This event is the first in a new event series, Sustainable Saturdays, designed to provide practical guidance to help Melrosians reduce their environmental impact in day-to-day living. From May – September 2022, these monthly events will be held at the YMCA’s corner park, adding yet another reason to visit Melrose’s vibrant Main Street.

To learn more, visit www.zerowastemelrose.org/upcoming-events/sustainable-saturdays-composting.