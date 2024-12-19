

By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING – A bright blue sun-drench sky and a brisk chill greeted the dozens of volunteer participants in the town’s first ever Wreaths Across America celebration last Saturday at Riverside Cemetery.

The town launched the fund raising effort to purchase the wreaths and join in the annual WAA celebration on Veterans’ Day 2023 under retired Veterans’ Services Officer Susan Magner and the torch was picked up when her successor, T.J Tedeschi, came on board about five months ago. Assisting in the effort throughout the year has been the town’s Veterans Event Committee and numerous dedicated volunteers.

Wreaths Across America was formed in 1992 when Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company of Harrington, Maine, had a surplus of wreaths nearing the end of the holiday season. Remembering his boyhood experience at Arlington National Cemetery when he had won a trip to Washington, D.C. as a 12-year-old paper boy, Worcester realized he had an opportunity to honor the country’s veterans. According to their website: “With the aid of Maine Senator Olympia Snowe (ret), arrangements were made for the surplus wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older cemetery sections that had been receiving fewer visitors each passing year.”

Today, over 4,000 cemeteries — local, national and military — as well as historic sites and military sites are adorned with simple evergreen wreaths with red bows at Christmastime in similar ceremonies.

A photo page featuring the wreath-laying ceremony is inside today’s Transcript, which featured the North Reading Police Department Honor Guard, Taps by Hugo W. Wiberg III, volunteers laying the wreaths and remarks by Veterans Event Committee member Debbie Aldrich and VSO T.J. Tedeschi.

Below is reprinted the speech delivered by VSO T.J. Tedeschi:

“Thank you all for joining us here today. This year, across the country at participating locations like this one, there are millions of Americans gathering safely as one nation to Remember, Honor and Teach. We are all proud to be Americans that live in a free society made up of many people, from many walks of life. The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear. We can worship as we see fit. We can raise our children to believe as we do. We are free to vote for the leaders of our choosing. And, we have the right to succeed, and we have the right to fail at whatever endeavor we wish to pursue.

“The United States of America was founded on the ideals of Freedom, Justice, and Equality. Our Nation stands as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget you. We shall remember.

“Today, more than ever, we reflect on our nation’s veterans and active-duty service members who have had and continue to fight to protect the innocent and oppressed. This nation has always been the first to stand up for freedom of people around the world. Many of you here today have answered the call and served your country well. For this, we say, “Thank you,” and we are honored to know you.

“There are many men and women serving today in all branches of the military, here at home and in places far away, that most of us have never heard of. These men and women are part of the best trained, best equipped force in the world. We honor them and their families for the sacrifices they make each day to keep our country safe from terrorism, hatred, and injustice.”