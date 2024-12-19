The Transcript will have early deadlines for the next two weeks to accommodate holiday schedules for Christmas Eve/Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve/New Year’s Day, which fall on Tuesdays and Wednesdays this year, our normal production days.

Content to be published in our New Year’s edition on Thursday, Dec. 26 is due today, Thursday, Dec. 19, at 3 p.m. The only exception will be for obituaries, which are due by 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 23. Display and legal advertising requests are due by 11 a.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 19.

Content to be published in our first edition of the new year, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, is due on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 noon. The only exception will be for obituaries, which are due by 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30. Display and legal advertising requests are due by 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.

We thank you for your cooperation and wish all of our readers a wonderful holiday season and a healthy and happy new year!