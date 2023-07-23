NORTH READING — The Select Board is seeking residents willing to serve as members of a recently-established Wastewater Project Committee.

The mission of this Committee will be to educate the townspeople about the proposed wastewater project that would provide a wastewater utility for Main Street, Concord Street, and portions of Lowell Road, North Street and Park Street.

The membership of the Committee will consist of representatives from various boards and committees and four residents. Further information about the wastewater (sewer) project may be found on the town’s website at www.northreadingma.gov.

Interested individuals may apply by visiting www.northreadingma.gov or by contacting the office of Town Administrator Michael Gilleberto at 978-664-6010 for a paper application.

Applications must be received no later than Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 4 p.m.