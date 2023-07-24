WAKEFIELD — A recent bequest has brought a rare nineteenth century painting to the Wakefield Historical Society’s collection. The painting shows a view of a historic house on Salem Street and was painted circa 1850 by a local artist.

Franklin Poole, the artist, was a fascinating person who lived his whole long life, beginning at his birth in 1808, in one house on Salem Street. The recently acquired painting shows his house, labeled ‘Timothy Poole,’ his father’s name.

Franklin, who had followed in his father’s footsteps in becoming a house painter, also liked to paint pictures of houses, as well as landscapes. Because of the accuracy of the likenesses, we in Wakefield have a remarkable ‘window on the world’ of our nineteenth century town. He is considered a folk artist whose paintings were exhibited at the Old Sturbridge Village living history museum for a period of time in the 1950s or 1960s.

Franklin Poole was also a tremendously thoughtful and intelligent man, a member of the School Committee and Library Trustees and served as a state Representative in 1847. He was a passionate abolitionist and talented debater and speaker on subjects that were dear to his heart.

The Poole home at 23 Salem St. was originally built by Elias Emerson prior to 1795 and featured murals on the walls by itinerant muralist Rufus Porter. The house still stands and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1989.

The newly acquired painting is labeled “Timothy Poole House” and was a gift from the estate of Jeffrey Wingate. The Wingate family lived in the historic house at 1 Prospect St.; the painting was inside the home when they bought it and later was moved with the family to New Hampshire. (Many local citizens might remember that Roger Wingate was for many years the Town Moderator). Upon the death of Jeffrey Wingate, his family thought the painting should come back to Prospect St. in Wakefield, where it will be displayed at the Museum at 39 Prospect St. just a short distance from its long-time home. The painting was retrieved through a lengthy process by Historical Society board president Nancy Bertrand and a trip to New Hampshire by board member Gene Moulton.

The painting joins the collection of many other Franklin Poole paintings that give us a rare and unique view of our nineteenth century town. Franklin Poole was awarded an honorary membership by the Historical Society just before his death in 1898, but his bequest to the town that he loved lives on in the wonderful paintings he created.

The painting can by viewed at the Museum Open House on Sunday, July 30 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Historical Society is a nonprofit organization and visitors and volunteers are always welcome. For more information, visit www.wakefieldhistory.org.