NORTH READING — ’Tis the season for the annual Christmas Open House at the 1720 Rev. Daniel Putnam House!

Over the next three weekends, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 2 – 3, 9 – 10, and 16 –17, members of the North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society will welcome guests to tour the Putnam House, which is decorated in Victorian Christmas splendor and host North Reading-themed merchandise sales, with all proceeds benefitting the upkeep of the historic properties on the Putnam House grounds.

To come by for a tour or to purchase merchandise, please call 978-664-1066 and make an appointment. A member of the Society will be glad to meet with you!

Specific items available are listed on their website at www.northreadinghistory.org.

Special raffle baskets

In addition, Society member Lillian Martin has created two large holiday-themed raffle baskets, one located at Ryer’s Store, 162 Park St., and the other at Brissonte Gifts and Home Decor, 157 Main St., to benefit the Historical Society. Tickets may be purchased at the store for that basket and the raffle drawings will be made in time for holiday gift-giving! Venmo is accepted too.