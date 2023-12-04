Wakefield native managed high rise property in Boston

WAKEFIELD — It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the loss of Rosemary Bellandi, 84, of Wakefield, a beloved aunt, good friend, loving sister and kind soul. She was always there to lend a helping hand, full of life, laughter, loved her family very much and was devoted to her dear friend, Gloria Ragucci.

Prior to retirement she was in charge of managing high rise property in Boston’s Back Bay.

Rose passed away peacefully at Tufts Medical Center on December 1 after a long series of heath complications.

Rose was the youngest daughter of Josephine T. (Terravecchia) and Joseph Bellandi of Wakefield, and was predeceased by her five siblings — Tommy Bellandi of Canterbury, New Hampshire, Joseph Bellandi, Frances Bradbury, Grace DiGregorio and Peter Bellandi, all of Wakefield — and her nephew, Steven Bragg of Wakefield.

Rose is survived by dearest friend, Gloria Ragucci of Everett; her sister-in-law Donna Bellandi of Canterbury NH; nephew Joseph M. Bellandi of Florida; his son Anthony Bellandi; nephew T. Michael Bellandi of Saratoga Springs, NY and his family; Kyrstie (Bellandi) Freedman and her husband Andrew, their two children Easton and Bennet of Halfmoon, NY; Ben Bellandi, Abigail Bellandi and Sophia Bellandi of NY; nephew Richard P. Audet of Northfield, NH, and his family Adam Audet of NC, Brenna (Audet) Palomo of TX, her two children, Journey and Josiah Palomo and the late Todd C. Audet of Tilton, NH and his children, Amanda Audet of Qatar, Eoin Audet his wife Jordan and their three children, Jenna, Jane and Elliot of Hampton, VA, Connor Audet of Pearl City, HI; nephew Anthony and wife Pamela Bragg of Greenwood, MA, Anthony M. Bragg, Sean A. Bragg (great nephews), William D. Bragg (great-great nephew), nephew Joseph Bragg and Diane Bragg of Tewksbury, MA. and their children Jacob Bragg and Julia Bragg and niece Teresa Barton of California and great-nephew Luke MacGregor of Katy, TX.

Her funeral service will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.