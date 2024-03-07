By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — It appears there will be an actual race for two seats on the School Committee in the annual Town Election on May 7.

In addition to incumbent Richard McGowan of 46 Chestnut St. being the first candidate to take out nomination papers in mid-January, two additional candidates have pulled papers this week.

On Monday, March 4, Jennifer Leender of 28 Heritage Way, took out nomination papers for School Committee.

Tim Sutherland, 17 Maple Road, pulled papers for one of the three-year terms on Tuesday morning, March 5. He is currently a member of the Finance Committee.

There are two three-year School Committee seats up for renewal on the ballot this year. McGowan is seeking his third three-year term. Fellow School Committee member Dyana Boutwell has not yet taken out nomination papers, which are due to be returned no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19. The Town Clerk’s office will remain open an hour later that day.

Nomination papers and candidates’ packets can be picked up at office of the Town Clerk in Town Hall, 235 North St. during normal business hours, Mondays–Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In order for a candidate to be placed on the ballot, a minimum of 50 certified signatures of registered voters residing in town must be turned in with the nomination papers. It is always recommended that candidates obtain more than the minimum number of signatures in case some cannot be certified by the Town Clerk’s Office.

There are other important deadlines in the Town Election cycle. The deadline to file withdrawals or objections to all nomination papers is Thursday, April 4 at 5 p.m. The last day a resident may register to vote to participate in the May 7 Town Election is Saturday, April 27. The Town Clerk’s office will be open that day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The positions on the ballot in 2024 are:

SELECT BOARD

Two three-year terms. The incumbents up for reelection this year are Kathryn Manupelli and Stephen O’Leary.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Two three-year terms. The incumbents up for reelection this year are Dyana Boutwell and Rich McGowan.

COMMUNITY PLANNING COMMISSION

Two three-year terms. The incumbents up for reelection this year are: Ryan Carroll and Jerimiah Johnston

TOWN MODERATOR

One one-year term. The incumbent is John J. Murphy

HOUSING AUTHORITY

One five-year term: James DeCola

Town Clerk’s contact information

Those with any questions on the Town Election process may call the Town Clerk’s Office at 978-357-5230 or visit the Town Clerk’s page on the town website at northreadingma.gov/town-clerk and look at the right side of the screen where they’ll see the title: “Information to Candidates 2024.”