NORTH READING —The North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society will host a talk by Al Pereira, called “Drones Eye View of North Reading” at 7:30 p.m., next Thursday, March 14 at the Flint Memorial Library, 147 Park Street, lower-level activity room.

Come see a bird’s eye view of North Reading and enjoy a tour of North Reading through the lens of a drone flying over North Reading.

The talk will follow a brief business meeting of the Historical Society members at 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend. For more information contact the Society at (978) 664-1066 or info@nreadinghistory.org