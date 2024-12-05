By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — The season of giving has arrived and the North Reading Transcript is honored to host its 35th consecutive Christmas appeal known as the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund (NHNF).

As always 100 percent of all donations collected by the NHNF are provided to the town’s all-volunteer nonprofit organization, Christian Community Service (CCS), which runs the North Reading Food Pantry at 150 Haverhill St., in addition to providing confidential emergency financial support throughout the year to its clients.

CCS is a one-stop resource that helps individuals and families get back on their feet or stay afloat during financial hardships.

CCS also provides Christmas gifts and warm winter clothing to local children, ensures that hot meals are delivered to shut-ins on Thanksgiving, an huge gift baskets of food with all the fixings for a traditional holiday feast to Food Pantry clients, offers gently used clothing to people of all ages, and provides back-to-school backpacks filed with school supplies to school-age children, to name a few of their initiatives.

The continuous generosity of the residents and business community in this town enables CCS to carry out this important service. All services provided by CCS are offered on the basis of financial need, not religious affiliation, in any Requests for assistance are held in strict confidentiality.

How to donate

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass all donations to CCS. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law, as CCS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations of $250 or more automatically receive a receipt in the mail. Upon request, a receipt will be sent to those giving less than $250. The donor must provide a valid name and address for the receipt to be mailed.

If you wish to remain anonymous please indicate that fact in the memo area of your check. You may also make donations in honor of or in memory of friends or loved ones.

Make all checks payable to “CCS,” not the newspaper!

Checks may be mailed to: North Reading Transcript “NHNF,” 26 Albion St., Wakefield MA 01880. You may also drop them off in person to our office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Thu or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays, or use the night drop box slot opposite the door facing Albion Street after hours.

Checks may also be dropped off in person to the Reading Coop Bank, 170 Park St. (next to Ryer’s). You must specify to the bank teller your intention to make a donation to the Transcript’s NHNF to ensure it is recorded on the daily tally sheet that is sent to us to acknowledge in the newspaper. You must also let them know whether to use your name in the newspaper or if you prefer to remain anonymous and if your donation is in honor of or in memory a loved one.