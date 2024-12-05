MELROSE — The Melrose Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Melrose, and generously sponsored by Melrose Rotary Club and The Residence at Melrose Station, welcomes back Home for the Holidays, a citywide holiday open house that ushers in the holiday season in our community over three days.

On Friday, December 6, everyone is invited to the lawn of City Hall for holiday singing with a local group. That starts at 5:45 p.m.

From 6 p.m. 6:15 p.m. you can cheer and Sing as organizers light the City Hall Christmas Tree. Then stroll down towards the YMCA to await Santa’s arrival.

Around 6:30 p.m., led by Melrose High School Drummers, Santa Claus will arrive in downtown Melrose atop a fire engine.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Temple Beth Shalom is once again offering delicious latkes (potato pancakes), sufganiyot (donuts) and beverages outside of the temple at 21 East Foster St.

After the trees along Main Street are lit, everyone can join Santa at the Knights of Columbus for pictures, hot cocoa, holiday music, and more!

All day on Saturday, December 7, the city will be full of fairs, performances, sales, specials, “The Nutcracker,” and all sorts of fun that will last throughout the weekend.

Special holiday trolleys will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., carrying shoppers throughout the shopping districts, for free.

Be sure to visit Cedar Park for ‘reindeer’ rides, cookie decorating, a hot cocoa bar, and a visit from Santa between 11 a.m. to 12 noon.

• Free trolleys will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will originate at Cedar Park with stops throughout Melrose. Hop on and off!

• The last trolleys out of Cedar Park will be at 1:40 p.m. as the trolleys stop running all together at 2 p.m. sharp so please plan your travels accordingly.

• For the safety of all passengers, please leave strollers at home or at Cedar Park.

On Sunday, the Mt. Hood Park Association of Melrose is sponsoring their free annual “Children’s Holiday Party” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mount Hood Golf Clubhouse, 100 Slayton Rd.

Join in an afternoon of fun and music in one of the most beautiful venues in Melrose at the historic and beautiful clubhouse at Mount Hood Memorial Park and Golf Course.

Come and meet Santa Claus and receive free candy canes, enjoy live musical entertainment, and receive free balloons twisted into various shapes by the Balloon Magic of Yarrow! Desserts and refreshments will be served.