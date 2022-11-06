ENJOYING each other’s company along with a few sweet treats at the 20th anniversary celebration of Rev. Rachel Fisher’s pastorship at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church are friends (from left): Don Putney, Nancy Ferretti and Laurie Abbott. (Maureen Doherty Photo)
Related Posts
Free holiday meals for those in need
November 7, 2022
Shooting victims released after Sunday night incident
November 7, 2022
Front Page: November 7, 2022
November 7, 2022
Lewis-Dombroski among tomorrow’s election decisions
November 7, 2022