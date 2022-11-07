Loved his family, ice cream, skiing and waterskiing

LYNNFIELD — Ralph T. Perkins, Jr. (Peter) of Lynnfield passed away peacefully on November 4, 2022 at the age of 87. He joyfully celebrated his 87 birthday on Halloween with two flavors of ice cream and surrounded by his wife, children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

Ralph was born in Winchester to Ralph T. Perkins and Eva Roberts Perkins. He attended Winchester High School where he met his lifelong sweetheart, Nancy Morse Perkins. He graduated from Concord (NH) High School in 1954. Ralph and Nancy married on December 26, 1954 in Winchester. He served in the US Army stationed at Wertheim, Germany (1954-1956) and was a Mason at the William Parkman Masonic Lodge (MA) for over 50 years.

During his 32-year career at HP Hood, he started as a delivery milkman and worked his way through the ranks in many divisions (milk, ice-cream, citrus, food service) and became Vice President of Food Service and President of the Mutual Benefit Association (employee benefits). After retiring from HP Hood, he also worked at Fishery Products International and Mondelez International (Kraft Foods) in MA.

His HP Hood career took him to Cape Elizabeth, Maine where his civic endeavors included President of Portland Jaycees and a member of the Cape Elizabeth Zoning Board that created Fort Williams Park, home of the iconic Portland Headlight.

Ralph loved his family, ice cream, driving his “convert”, skiing, waterskiing, and holding Camp Grampy for his grandchildren at the lake in the summer.

He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy Morse Perkins and children, Debra Perkins-Smith (late husband Sean S. Smith) of Littleton, CO; David M. Perkins (wife Karen Smith Perkins) of Andover; John R. Perkins (wife Debbie Boucher Perkins) of Lynnfield; and Jeffrey T. Perkins (wife Jessica Ball Perkins) of Scarborough, Maine. Grampy is remembered fondly by his nine grandchildren: Hannah LaPointe (Chase LaPointe), Malcolm Perkins-Smith, Ryan Perkins, Jessica Sloyan (Jack Sloyan), Kelsey Henson (Ren Henson), Cpt. Taylor Perkins, Talley Perkins, Maisie Perkins, and Ralph T. Perkins IV (Tate), and one great-grandson: Maddox R. LaPointe.

Ralph is preceded in death by his sisters Katherine Clay (Don) and Louise Shaughnessy (Mike), and brother Sam Perkins (Alice), whom he dearly loved.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave, Wakefield, on Wednesday, November 9, from 4-7 p.m. A private burial will take place at Wildwood Cemetery in Winchester. For the on-line guestbook visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.