THE NRHS baseball team’s strong run through the Div. 3 tournament came to an end in the Round of 16 on June 9 on the road against No. 11 Dighton-Rehoboth. The No. 27 Hornets beat No. 38 Greater Lowell Tech 14-0 in the preliminary round and No. 6 Nipmuc Regional 4-2 in the first round before falling to the Falcons 15-6. (File Photo)