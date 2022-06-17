A loving and free spirited woman who was filled with “joie de vivre”

WAKEFIELD — Mary C. Curran, age 29, formerly of Wakefield and Gloucester, died on Tuesday, June 14 after a bravely fought battle against complex PTSD and addiction.

She was born in Beverly on March 7, 1993 and was the cherished daughter of Thomas and Catherine (Anthony) Curran.

Mary was raised in both Wakefield and Gloucester and was a graduate of Bishop Fenwick High School. She attended both North Shore Community College and St. John’s University. Mary was a 68W medic in the Army, serving five years and earning the rank of Sergeant while in South Korea and the Middle East.

Mary was affectionately known among her family by three nicknames: “Bees,” “Miss Mary” and “Lil Bink.” She loved spending time with her family and friends, listening to music, and being at the ocean, especially Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester. She was an avid sports fan and athlete. She was a free spirit and always wished for harmony and peace above all things. Mary was also a tireless advocate for justice and fairness, especially for veterans and those struggling with their mental health and addiction. Mary never shied away from her own struggles, and she consciously fought her battle one day at a time: She embraced her path by speaking openly and honestly about recovery and raising awareness for her disease. She will be remembered most by the “joie de vivre” she carried with her.

In addition to her parents, Mary is survived by her loving siblings: Ryan Curran and his partner Ashley Schumacher of Portland, Ore.; Kelly Curran of Medford and Meghan Curran. She was the cherished aunt of Aaron, James, August and Vander. Mary is also survived by her adoring “Grams” Marion Anthony of Gloucester, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, countless friends and her “pups” Rayna and Tyrone. She was predeceased by her grandparents Charles and Kathryn “Jean” Curran.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, June 20 from 1-4 p.m. with a prayer service at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or RIZE Massachusetts, 101 Huntington Avenue, Suite 1300 MS 0116, Boston, MA 02199.