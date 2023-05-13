Madison, a senior on the girls track team, won the Weston twilight invitational javelin with a new school record of 128 feet breaking the old record by 7 feet. Caleb, Brodie, Nathan and Michael, all members of the track sprint medley team, won the twilight meet with a school record time of 3:36.01. Garret was also a winner at the twilight meet in the javelin and qualified for the Nationals with a throw of 177′ 2″. Aldo, a senior on the baseball team, went 3-3 with 2 stolen bases and 2 runs scored in a 17-14 victory over Newburyport. Jonathan and Aiden, both members of the boys tennis team, went 2-0 last week in 1st doubles leading North Reading to victories over Bishop Fenwick and Malden. Riley, a senior on the girls lacrosse team, caused 6 turnovers leading North Reading to a victory over Lynnfield. Bella, of the softball team, had a walk-off single in the bottom of the 7th in a victory over Newburyport. Chloe, of the girls tennis team, went 3-0 last week playing first dubles with three different partners, helping North Reading to a victory over Wilmington. Congratulations to Madison, Caleb, Brodie, Nathan, Michael, Garret, Aldo, Jonathan, Aiden, Riley, Bella, Chloe and to all your teammates.
