NORTH READING — In 2004 the Martins Pond Association created the Haunted Playground as a way to raise funds for their neighborhood. Now, almost two decades later, this town-wide tradition continues to live on and provide festive Halloween fun for all ages.

The North Reading High School Masquers took over the Haunted Playground in 2019, even modifying the experience during the pandemic to keep the tradition alive. Sponsored by North Reading Storage Solutions, Masquers is at it once again, preparing to put together over-the-top experiences that everyone can enjoy this Saturday, October 22 from 5-9 p.m.

Located at the playground outside the Batchelder School, the Haunted Playground will host four main attractions: The Haunted Horse Hay Ride where the Hocus Pocus Sisters may brew up some nasty spells and audience participation; the Haunted Skit Tour where an audience will be guided through three live experiences; the friendly Haunted Maze; and the Adrenaline Rush.

Wrist bands can be purchased on-site so participants can enjoy these events over and over again – or they can be purchased a la carte.

Additional attractions

In addition to all of that, there are fabulous midway games, spiritual readers and fortune tellers, face painters, a Scooby Doo Scavenger Hunt that includes the cast of Scooby Doo, storytime led by princesses, an amazing magician and a cappella groups Tonal Chaos from Saugus, UMass Dynamics, the Town Criers from Weston, WitchPitch? from Salem, and North Reading’s own NOTEorious from the High School and the NR’Monics from the Middle School.

Amazing food

Let’s not forget the amazing food available throughout the event. Dinner is served with everything from chowders and chilis, Harrow’s famous pot pies, the Horseshoe Grille’s hot pulled pork sandwiches, and so much more. And it doesn’t stop there! Don’t forget to top it all off with amazing desserts, like Cal’s ice cream and hot apple crisp.

Masquers encourages everyone to dress up and embrace the fun of Halloween, but please leave any costume weapons and pets at home. Parking is located at the upper lot of North Reading High School and a shuttle will run regularly if you don’t want to walk up and down the hill.

All Masquers members are looking forward to seeing their friends and neighbors at the Haunted Playground this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 5-9 p.m. More information can be found at masquers.weebly.com.