Believed in treating people fairly and being an influential, engaged community member

MIRROR LAKE, N.H. — William Michael Bernard Tryder, III of Mirror Lake, N.H., formerly of North Reading, Mass. and Englewood, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the age of 73.

Bill was born in Arlington and raised in North Reading. He was the son of the late William Michael Bernard Tryder, Jr. and the late Kathryn (Driscoll) Tryder. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Julie (Hobart) Tryder, and three children, Carrick J. (Tryder) O’Brien and her husband Michael of Shrewsbury, William M.B. Tryder, IV and his wife Alicia of Andover; and Timothy H. Tryder and his wife Bobbie of Andover; six grandchildren, Kathryn and Liam O’Brien, William Tryder, V and Benjamin Tryder, and Caleb and Nolan Tryder.

Bill was the oldest of five children and protective big brother to Ann (Tryder) Ramsey, Beverly (Tryder) Novello, Russell Tryder, and Randy Tryder. Bill was a proud Uncle to several nieces and nephews.

Bill loved spending time with family and friends at Keoka Beach Campground, sailing on Troika and road trips in the family motorhome – often with a caravan of family following his lead.

Bill graduated from North Reading High School in 1966 and was the captain of the football team and had non-singing parts in all the high school musicals. He attended Merrimack College and Northeastern University. Bill was fiercely proud of his service in the United States Coast Guard during the Vietnam War.

Aside from his steadfast belief in treating people fairly and doing what was right, Bill was an influential member in all the communities in which he lived, developing small businesses, and shaping municipal policies. Bill took great pride in co-chairing the building committee for the North Reading Town Common Bandstand. Bill was the Real Estate Broker at Tryder Family Real Estate, leaving in 1989 to join Read Corporation as the Director of Marketing. Most recently, Bill owned Benchmark The Marketing Company.

Calling hours will be held at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, MA 01864 on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to one of the following organizations that were near to Bill’s heart:

Boston I.C.E. Storm:https://www.bostonicestorm.org/; JT Fortin Foundation:https://www.jtfortinfoundation.org/; Mirror Lake Protective Association: https://www.mirrorlakenh.org/membership-support.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.