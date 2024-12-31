By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — As we enter the final week of the Transcript’s 35th annual Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund drive to benefit the good works of Christian Community Service, the generosity of our readers remains evident.

During the past week, Santa’s elves have helped to round up another $1,035 in donations, bringing the current tally to $15,635.

These donations include $300 in memory of Sandra Moynihan, $300 from Brosseau Construction and $200 in memory of Jessica Graham.

Because CCS is a 100% volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, donors to our fund can be assured that their donations directly benefit their neighbors in this town. No one affiliated with CCS has ever drawn a salary.

Most of our readers know that CCS runs the North Reading Food Pantry at 150 Haverhill St. year-round. But CCS also provides numerous other services to clients of all ages. This financial assistance is a lifeline to those who would otherwise fall through the cracks. Saving money on a few bags of groceries each month helps families afford to gas up their vehicles to get to work or to apply those savings to other imminent expenses, like an electric bill or prescription medicine.

CCS co-chair Teresa Sanphy notes that their operating costs have risen 20% in the past year and they are very grateful for donations of any amount.

An increasing number of families have been seeking their services each month. Currently, between 82 to 100 families are being provided with essential services.

The Transcript has extended our NHNF drive through to “Little Christmas,” which is next Monday, January 6, 2025.

All services provided by CCS are offered on the basis of financial need, not religious affiliation, if any. Requests for assistance are held in strict confidentiality.

How to donate to NHNF

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass all donations to CCS. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law under the non-profit status of CCS. Those donating $250 or more automatically receive a receipt in the mail. Upon request, a receipt will be sent to those giving less than $250. The donor must provide a valid name and address for the receipt to be mailed.

If you wish to remain anonymous please indicate that fact in the memo area of your check. You may also make donations in honor of or in memory of friends or loved ones.

Make all checks payable to “CCS,” not the newspaper!

Checks may be mailed to: North Reading Transcript “NHNF,” 26 Albion St., Wakefield MA 01880. You may also drop them off in person to our office at the above address from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Thu or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays, or use the night drop box slot opposite the door facing Albion Street after hours.

Additionally, checks or cash may be dropped off in person to the Reading Cooperative Bank, 170 Park St. (next to Ryer’s). You must specify to the bank teller your intention to make a donation to the Transcript’s NHNF to ensure it is recorded on the daily tally sheet that is sent to us to acknowledge in the newspaper. You must also let them know whether to use your name in the newspaper or if you prefer to remain anonymous and if your donation is in honor of or in memory a loved one.

Please do not mail your checks overnight in any of the blue USPS mailboxes. It is much safer to mail letters inside the post office building during business hours or give it to your letter carrier to deliver.

Transcript 2024 NHNF donor list

• In loving memory of Sandra Moynihan– $300

• Merry Christmas from Brosseau Construction–$300

• In memory of the lovely Jessica Graham from Andy & Tracy Graham– $200

• In memory of Bonnie, Huey & Stomper – $75

• Anonymous Snow Angel– $50

• In memory of John & Alice Coughlin– $50

• From John & Elaine Daszkiewicz– $50

• From Jane & Jack Hudgings–$10

WEEK 4 total………………………. $1,035

Previously acknowledged ………$14,600

New total………………………….. $15,635