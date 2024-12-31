National Guard veteran who was an avid fisherman and dancer

NEW BOSTON, NH — Richard J. Muse, Sr. age 91 of New Boston, NH and formerly of Wakefield died Saturday, December 28 in New Boston. He was born in Wakefield on March 26, 1933 and was the son of the late Walter A. and Annie D. (LeBlanc) Muse. Mr. Muse was a longtime Wakefield resident before making his home in New Boston in 2005. He was a talented Machinist from the Union Machine Company of Groveland and had previously worked for the Wakefield Bearing company. He had served in the Massachusetts National Guard and was a life long avid fisherman and dancer.

He was the beloved husband of the late Shirley A. (Burbine) Muse and Joanne (Hill) Muse. He was the loving father of Richard J. Muse, Jr. and his wife Arlene of Londonderry, NH; Robert M. Muse and his wife Beth of Weare, NH; William R. Muse of Exeter, NH; Theresa Winters and husband John Riendeau of New Boston, NH; and Karen Muse of Londonderry, NH. He is predeceased by his twin brother Herbert Muse and Walter Muse, Jr. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

His funeral service will be in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, January 3 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit mcdonaldfs.com.