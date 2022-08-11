Funny, charming and gregarious man who loved making people laugh

NORTH READING – David M. Lopilato, 63, of North Reading, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Born in East Boston on July 9, 1959, he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Waydaka) Lopilato. David was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1977, and studied engineering at the University of Lowell.

David was self-employed as an IT Professional over his 40-year career, where he led design and technology teams for some of the largest and well known financial and health institutions.

He was known to many and a friend to all; he loved people and loved to engage them in conversation. A funny, charming and gregarious man who was quick with a joke or a goofy expression, he loved to make people laugh or astound friends with his magic tricks. David was a natural athlete who was an avid and exceptional skier, golfer and race car driver. Above all, he was a loving dad who never tired of watching, supporting, bragging over and loving his two children. David was never happier than he was when coaching his kids on the ice and the field, watching his son play hockey and his daughter dance on stage.

Family members include his wife Michelle (Mounsey) Lopilato; his son Nicholas “Cole” Lopilato; his daughter Alexandra “Lexi” Lopilato; his brothers Michael and Mark Lopilato; and his aunt Frankie Kamlot of Lynnfield.

His visitation was held on Sunday, August 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. His funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street, North Reading, on Monday, August 8 at 10:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice. To leave an online message of condolence please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.