NORTH READING — Edward J. “Ed” Gillespie, 87, of North Reading, passed away at his home on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Born in Chelsea on May 13, 1936, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carmelita (Mullens) Gillespie. He was raised and attended school in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School, Class of 1954.

Ed worked as a Telecommunications Supervisor for the One Beacon Insurance Company. He was a resident of North Reading for the past 20 years. He was a member of the Andover Sportsmen’s Club, the North Shore Radio Association and the Sydney Amateur Radio Club.

Ed was Susan’s husband and best friend. He was a special friend to all who knew him. He lived for his two great-grandsons. He loved Ham Radio and pistol shooting.

Family members include his loving wife of 48 years, Susan M. (Enos) Gillespie; his son, Michael Gillespie, and daughter, Cynthia (Gillespie) Cochran, from his previous marriage to Myrna (Stevens) Gillespie; his granddaughter, Shannon (Cochran) Hawkes and her husband Alex; and two great-grandsons, Colden and Thomas.

Calling hours were held on Sunday, November 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. In lieu of flowers memorial donations were made in his memory to the charity of one's choice.