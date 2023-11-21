Passionate about books

LYNNFIELD — Barbara (Robinson) Becker, 91, of Lynnfield and formerly of North Reading, passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023. She was the beloved wife of the late Ernest Becker.

Born in Boston on March 14, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Beatrice (Brown) Robinson. Barbara was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She later graduated from Boston University and Bouve College of Health Sciences.

Barbara worked as a Medical Secretary for many years. She was a member of the Centre Congregational Church in Lynnfield. She was passionate about books and was the President of the Friends of the Library in Lynnfield. Barbara loved and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Family members include her daughter, Robyn Biagioni and her husband Michael; three grandchildren: Jennifer Small, Michael Bruce and Stephanie Biagioni; and two great-grandchildren: Michael and Ryan Small.

Services will be private and are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.