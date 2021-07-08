Emmanuel ‘Manny’ Papanicholas, 70

Jul 8, 2021 by jkeating624

Wedding, portrait photographer who treasured his role as ‘Mr. Mom’

Published July 8, 2021

METHUEN — Emmanuel “Manny” Papanicholas, of Methuen, formerly of North Reading, passed away on July 5, 2021 at the age of 70 with his wife by his side.

The son of the late Lycourgas and Joan Papanicholas, he was born and raised in Peabody and enjoyed a large circle of neighborhood friends whom he cherished throughout his life.

After graduating from Suffolk University, he developed a love of photography which became his vocation, doing wedding photography and portraiture. His love of music led him to apply his talent to photographing various rock and blues musicians, many of whom he met, including Carlos Santana, Buddy Guy, Eric Burdon, and BB King.

When his sons were born he became “Mr. Mom” in a time when that was rare, and he treasured the time he got to spend with his boys. Manny was friendly and talkative by nature and often turned chance encounters into long-term friendships. Although he struggled with a rare muscle disorder in his later years, he remained an avid music fan and continued to enjoy his photography.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda Lammi; his son, Alex Papanicholas and his wife Kerri of Raynham; his son, Jason Papanicholas of Brighton; and his sister, Serrina Papanicholas of Swampscott. He leaves behind his greatest joy, his grandson Jackson Papanicholas.

Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend visiting hours at the Conway Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St., Peabody on Friday, July 9, from 4-7 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 10 at St. Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church, 5 Paleologos St., Peabody, at 12:30 p.m. Burial to follow at the Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Manny’s name through www.mitoaction.org. For directions and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.ccbfuneral.com.