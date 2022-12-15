A family-oriented woman who was active in the community

ONSET, East Wareham — Florence A. (Duggan) Wilson, 99, of Onset, East Wareham and formerly of North Reading, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 8, 2022. She was the wife of the late Edward J. Wilson, Sr.

Born in Cambridge on September 22, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Edward “Eddie” and Alice (Breton) Duggan. She was a graduate of the L.D. Batchelder School in North Reading and Reading Memorial High School. She spent her childhood growing up on Burroughs Road and she later lived 65 years on LeClair Street in North Reading. She has spent the last six years living in Onset, East Wareham with her daughter Kathy and her husband Walter Quigg.

Before having her children, Florence worked for Liberty Mutual and was transitioned from Boston to Andover. She later worked part time in Kline’s Department Store in Wakefield, and she was a volunteer receptionist at the North Reading Town Hall and an Avon Representative salesperson for over 20 years.

Florence was very special to her family. Her husband and father had built the house in North Reading where her family grew up. At age 40 her husband died suddenly and left her with five children to raise. Somehow, she managed to keep her children all together; she fed, clothed, and guided them, nurtured and kept a roof over their heads. The house was always clean and well maintained, not an easy task with five kids running around and limited funds.

She was an avid sports fan and encouraged them to participate in after-school athletics. The Red Sox and Celtics were her favorites. She strongly believed in education, both religious and academic. They attended church and celebrated Easter and Christmas as a family. When it came time for college she found ways to get funding so they could attend, even though it seemed impossible at the time.

Florence loved gardening, dancing, square dancing and sewing. She was instrumental in establishing the “Burroughs Road Playground” as a member of the Recreation Committee and helped to form the morning activity and sports program at the playground. She was one of the first Girl Scout leaders for the Martin’s Pond side of town. As a young senior citizen, she was an advocate in keeping the tax rate for seniors in town lower. Florence was proud to have been a North Reading taxpayer that built elementary schools and the first junior high school and high school in North Reading. She was also a member of St. Mary’s Church in Onset and a former member of St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading, where she was a member of the Sodality and she taught CCD.

She lived a long life and we are blessed to have shared it with her as our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She will always be in our hearts and now we say, goodbye mom and thank you for being special.

Family members include her loving sons, Robert, Edward, Jr. and Dennis Wilson; daughters, Kathleen Quigg and Patricia Seluk; 11 grandchildren, Laura Carrillo, Michelle Hopping, Christine Wainwright, Walter E. Quigg, Daniel, Matthew, Michael and Katherine Seluk, Mary O’Donnell, Kara LeVan and Edward Wilson, III; 22 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; she was the sister of the late Edward Duggan, Jr. and Alfred Duggan of North Reading and Richard Duggan of North Reading and Wilmington.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 15 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading, followed by an 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Theresa’s Church, 63 Winter Street, North Reading. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choice. To send an online message of condolence please go to www.croswellfuneralhome.com.