NORTH READING — George W. Warnock, 73, of North Reading, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

Born on July 25, 1949, he was the son of the late John H. and Madeline (Kirk) Warnock. George was a longtime resident of North Reading and later Reading. He was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1968.

George proudly served in the Army and completed two tours in Vietnam, later working for many years in North Reading at Shower Queen Glass Company. He was also a member of the American Legion and the Moose.

George enjoyed spending time with his family, being outside gardening, building things, sports and helping others.

George is survived by his three children, Lisha Curley, Heath Warnock and Autumn Warnock, his eight grandchildren, and his loving soul mate Edie Noke.

Visitation was held on Friday, August 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. A graveside service was held on Saturday, August 6 at 10 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. Memorial donations may be made in his honor to any veterans’ services. To send an online message of condolence please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.