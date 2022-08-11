Enjoyed playing cards, bingo and loved taking long rides along the countryside

STONEHAM — John J. Orben, 94, of Stoneham and formerly of Wakefield and North Reading, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Life Care Center Nursing in Stoneham. He was the loving husband of 69 years to the late Mildred G. (Deveau) Orben, who died this past January.

Born in Andover on June 19, 1928, he was the son of the late Lilley and Mary L. (Henault) Orben. He was raised in North Reading and attended North Reading Public Schools. John was a U.S. Korean War veteran; he was a SFC and he served from 1952 to 1955.

John worked for Evans Shoe in Wakefield; he later worked for the Town of North Reading Public Works for almost 40 years as the Highway Supervisor. He retired in 1992.

He enjoyed playing cards and bingo. He loved taking long rides along the countryside stopping for a bite to eat with his wife Millie. They both enjoyed going to the North Reading Senior Center for many years, where John called bingo and he drove the senior van.

John is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held in Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield on Tuesday, August 16 at 10:30 a.m. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his memory to the charity of one’s choice. To send an online message of condolence please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.