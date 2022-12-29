A hilarious man with an outgoing personality

NORTH READING — James B. Kane, 61, of North Reading and formerly of Reading, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Born in Boston on January 10, 1961, he was the son of the late Richard B. and Mary Lou (Boardman) Kane. He attended Reading public schools and the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational High School in Wakefield.

James was a highly skilled lifelong diesel mechanic and was most recently employed by Greyhound Bus.

He was hilarious and had an outgoing personality. He had a huge love for cars. He was thoughtful and a giver by nature. He was loved by anyone who knew him, especially his family. He was an amazing father and grandfather.

Jimmy was a keeper of memories, collector of music, cars, and antiques. He enjoyed hanging out with his kids and his grandkids.

Family members include his loving son and daughters, Richard Kane, Mandi Kane and Caitlyn Person; his sisters, Mary Lou Kane and Grace Kane; and his grandchild, Eleanor Louise Person.

Services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or www.heart.org. Arrangements are by the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. To send an online message of condolence please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.