RN who loved cooking, baking and hosting Christmas parties for large family

PORT ORANGE, Fla. — Janet Louise Neal of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Falmouth, Mass., and longtime resident of North Reading, Mass., died August 20, 2022 peacefully at her home with family by her side.

Born on October 6, 1935, she was the beloved daughter of the late Ada Mildred and Allan MacMillan and predeceased by her siblings, Edith Wilson, Allan MacMillan, Donald MacMillan, Margorie Bennett, Ellie Fay, Barbara Stewart, Betty McLatchy and Roberta Robinson, Janet was the last of nine children.

Janet was the loving wife to Richard J. Neal of 56 years who predeceased her in 2014.

She was a loving mother to: Richard J. Neal Jr., DMD, and his wife Eileen of Wolfeboro Falls, N.H., Patricia A. Neal of Port Orange, Fla., Geoffrey D. Neal of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Robert A. Neal of Lakeland, Fla.

She was also the cherished grandmother of nine: Crystal M. Jackson, John R. Wood, Allison Graham, Rachel A. Wood, Victoria Karstedt, Richard Neal III, Catherine Neal, Andrea Neal and Sarah Neal.

Becoming a great-grandmother (GG) to Colby Karstedt, Owen Jackson, Sierra Jackson, Charlie Karstedt and Coco Graham was the happiest time for mom.

She loved her parents, siblings and their spouses, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking and baking and hosting a MacMillan clan Christmas party for more than 50 relatives every year.

Janet was an RN for 42 years. She will be missed dearly.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., North Reading, with a luncheon to follow the service in Fellowship Hall.