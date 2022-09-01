Possessed the rare ability to see the best in others

NORTH READING — Karin Linda (Anderson) Caproni, 78, died unexpectedly at the family summer camp house in Acton, Maine on August 23, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Albert J. Caproni and they lived in North Reading, Massachusetts for all of their 58-year marriage.

Karin was a loving mother and “Grammy.” She was open-hearted, selfless, and someone who had the rare ability to see the good in others and assume their best intentions. She had a quiet humor, good comic timing, and she loved to laugh.

Karin was born in Brockton Mass., first grew up in Randolph, and then along Route 1 in West Peabody where she loved the sound of passing traffic “lulling” her to sleep. She was part of a large family of brothers and sisters and she cared for them all deeply. Karin would say that her sisters were her best friends and through the years she raised her three children alongside them.

Karin had strong moral values that embodied the best of Christian beliefs about how to treat others. She was a hard worker and spent much of her life as a waitress in numerous restaurants in the area. She enjoyed working together with some of her sisters and friends, and was a loyal employee.

Karin is survived by her husband, Albert, and her three children, Kathleen Caproni (husband Peter del Rosario), Cheryl Kindrat, and Joseph Caproni (wife Jody Caproni). Her four grandchildren, Maya del Rosario, Gregory Kindrat, Casey Kindrat, and Nicholas Caproni, will miss her loving words of support and encouragement very much. Karin is also survived by her sisters, Janet Hidden, Jeannie Maxwell, Anna Igo, Rebecca King, and Suzanne Pinho, and her brothers, Jack, Fred, and Danny Peterson, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by many friends and relatives, including her parents, and siblings, Roberta Douglass, Elsa Eckman, Lois Hebert, David Peterson, and Billy Anderson.

Though she will be so greatly missed, we know that she will be lovingly joined in the afterlife by those previously loved and lost.

Visitation was held on Sunday, August 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. Her graveside service was held from the funeral home on Monday, August 29 at 9:15 a.m., leaving at 10 a.m. for Puritan Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Peabody for a 10:30 a.m. service.

