Loving husband, father and ‘Buppa’

WILMINGTON — John F. Welsh, age 73, of Wilmington, passed away on April 11, 2023.

John was the beloved husband of Kathleen M. (Keeler) Welsh, devoted father of Sharon LeBrun and her husband Daniel of Weare, N.H.; Christine Welsh of Manchester, N.H., and Nicholas Carbone and his wife Dena of Sanford, Maine. Loving “Buppa” of Molly, Jake, Gabrielle, Madeline, and Eva; cherished son of the late Robert E. and Mary M. (Quarrey) Welsh; dear brother of Mary Martha Knowland and her husband Mark of Dennis, Susan Woiciechowski and her husband Leon of Plantsville, Conn., and Steven Welsh and his wife Hanora of North Reading. John is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will gather for visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave., (Rte. 62), Wilmington on Thursday, April 27 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. followed by a graveside service in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, 185 Lake Street, Peabody at 1:45 p.m.

Memorial donations in John’s name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, 6520 North Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132. www.nicholsfuneralhome.com