A family-oriented woman who loved the Red Sox and Patriots

JUPITER, Florida — Margaret D. (Ready) Leach, 94, of Jupiter, Florida and formerly of North Reading, died on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at the Lourdes Noreen McKeen Skilled Nursing Home in West Palm Beach, Florida. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank H. Leach.

She was born in Lynn on September 23, 1927 and was the daughter of the late John J. and Ede E. (Seaver) Ready.

She was a graduate of Charlestown High School, Class of 1945. Margaret worked for the Dynamic Research Corporation in Wilmington and also worked as a telephone operator.

She had a great love for her family and everyone. She especially loved New England and was a fan of the Red Sox and the Patriots. Margaret loved music, shuffleboard, playing cards, the beach and church. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church in Jupiter, Florida and was a former member of St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading for many years. She had been a resident of Florida for the past 25 years.

Family members include her loving son, James B. Leach of Jupiter, Fla.; and daughters, Debra DeFranza and Diane Green, both of Bristol, N.H. She was a grandmother of six. She was the mother of the late Daniel and Richard Leach and Nancy Brooking; and was the sister of the late Joan Reilly, formerly of North Reading.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Theresa’s Church in North Reading at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her memory to St. Peter Catholic Church, 1701 Indian Creek Parkway, Jupiter FL 33458. Arrangements are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. To send an online message of condolence please go to www.croswellfuneralhome.com.