NORTH READING — Edward P. Surette, 68, of North Reading, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, July 29, 2022.

Born in Stoneham on October 20, 1953, he was the son of the late Peter E., Jr. and Corinne A. (Rightmyer) Surette. Ed was a lifetime resident of North Reading. He was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1971.

He worked for Dynamics Research in Wilmington for many years. Everyone liked Ed; no one ever said a bad word about him. Ed loved watching sports and playing them, when he was younger. He enjoyed candlepin bowling and playing softball in the North Reading Men’s Softball League for many years. He loved to go to the “Big Dog” in town and having beers with his friends. He especially loved his dog “Jake” very much. Ed was a member of the North Reading Moose Lodge.

Family members include his loving brothers, Paul Surette, Peter E. Surette, III and the late Thomas Surette.

Services will be private and are under the direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading.