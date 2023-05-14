Beloved innkeeper of The Atlantic Birches Inn, Old Orchard Beach



NORTH ANDOVER – Meghan Eileen Sardella, 38, of North Andover, Mass., passed away on Tuesday May 9, 2023 following a brief illness.

Meghan was born in Melrose on May 14, 1984. She spent her formative years in North Reading, graduating High School in 2002. She attended Barry University in Miami, Florida, and later Salem State University in Massachusetts where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Hospitality.

Meghan’s career spanned restaurants and hotel establishments from Miami to Maine. She was the office manager at her father’s sign company for several years handling bookkeeping and marketing. Meghan flourished when she partnered with her mother and stepfather opening a successful Bed and Breakfast, The Atlantic Birches Inn in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Here she found her undeniable talent as an innkeeper and owner and quickly became a beloved member of the Chamber of Commerce because of her huge impact on the OOB tourism community. Guests from all parts of the world praised Meghan as a spectacular host, where they would revisit time and time again because of the experience she provided and her militant-like standards of cleanliness. As a minister, she joyfully officiated personalized and memorable ceremonies for dozens of couples, most recently for one of her dear cousins.

Meghan had an emerging talent for interior design and culinary artistry. An avid lover of animals, any furry friend was spoiled in the presence of Meghan. She enjoyed beach days, spending time with family and friends and especially any moment shared with her niece, Hazel.

She is predeceased by her grandparents Rosemary and Robert Nichols, and Stephen and Rita Sardella.

Meghan is survived by her mother and stepfather, Nancy (Nichols) and Steven Clark, her father and stepmother, Robert Sardella and Maureen Keegan, her brother Michael Sardella, her sister and brother-in-law, Marielle and Christopher Fernandes, her sister Molly Sardella and her partner Christopher Pearson, and her beloved niece, Hazel Fernandes. Meghan is also survived by her stepsisters Jessica Parrella and her husband Joseph and their two sons Joseph and Jacob, whom she adored, and Abigail Parker and her husband Garrett. Meghan also leaves a large extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends whose growing families she loved deeply.

She will be greatly missed, never forgotten and forever loved.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend visiting hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, (corner of Park Street and Rte. 28) on Tuesday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating Meghan’s life will be held at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church, 63 Winter St., (Rte. 62) North Reading on Wednesday, May 17 at 11 a.m. Please go directly to the church. Please wear purple, Meghan’s favorite color, in her honor. Interment will be private.

The family requests to please omit flowers and make memorial contributions to the emergency fund for Cat’s on Call Hospital, 256 US-1, Scarborough, ME 04074, or to your preferred animal charity.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit cotafuneralhomes.com.