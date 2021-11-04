An animal lover and avid gardener who enjoyed camping

WAKEFIELD — Renée H. (Cunha) Cobb, 59, of Wakefield, died Monday, October 25, 2021. Born in Somerville on November 19, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. Cunha Sr. and Irene J. (Bergeron) Cunha.

Renée was raised and educated in Wakefield and had been a longtime Wakefield resident. She and her family enjoyed camping throughout New England while the children were young. Renée also loved animals, always having pets in the form of dogs, cats and guinea pigs; she most especially loved her current dog, Charlie. She was an avid gardener of flowers. She had worked as a test technician for BAE Systems and had also worked per diem at Winchester Hospital as a central sterile technician.

She was the beloved wife of Glenn C. Cobb. She was the loving mother of William “Bill” Cobb and his partner, Autumn, of Wakefield and Nicole Colomba and her husband, Timothy, of North Reading. She was the proud grandmother, lovingly called “Nana,” to her grandson, Benjamin.

Renée was the sister of Robert D. “Bob” Cunha and his wife, Judy, of Marshfield and the sister-in-law of Carole Scovel and her husband, Richard, of Wakefield and the late Robert Cobb. She is also survived by her dear cousin, Gale Curran, and her husband, Dennis, of Wilmington as well as several nieces and nephews.

A visitation for relatives and friends was held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Monday, November 1 from 4-7 p.m. A private family graveside will take place at a later date.