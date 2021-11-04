A Navy veteran of WWII in the South Pacific campaign

EXTER, N.H. — Attilio James “Jim” Tenaglia, 96, of Exeter, N.H., formerly of Haverhill and Andover, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 after having previously been diagnosed with ALS.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Wiles) Tenaglia with whom he was married for 44 years. Jim was born on November 11, 1924 to the late Mary and Attilio Tenaglia of Lynn. He was the twin brother of the late Lydia Tenaglia of Lynn.

Jim graduated from Lynn English High School and attended the University of Wisconsin (Special Navy Program) for a year. He was a Navy veteran of World War II in the South Pacific campaign. Jim worked for General Electric for 37 years in the Jet Engine Division. After retiring from General Electric he worked for AAA Merrimack Valley for 15 years as a tour director. Jim loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and friends; traveling with his wife all over North America and Europe; and cheering on the Patriots.

Besides his wife, he is survived by sons David and his wife, Judy, of Naples, Fla.; Paul of Palm Desert, Calif.; daughters Amy Kreuzburg and her husband, Allan, of Canaan, N.H.; and Melissa Audier and her husband, Philip, of North Reading. He was the beloved “Grampy” to Peter and Gillian Audier; James and Ethan Kreuzburg; and step-grandsons Ryan and Keith Doherty. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Beverly Carney of Amesbury.

Donations may be made in his memory to the ALS Association, P.O. Box 207, Concord, NH 03302-0207; https://www.als.org/donate.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.