THE MAIN STREET BARBERSHOP at 246 Main St., owned by John Leary, was officially welcomed into the Reading–North Reading Chamber of Commerce last week. On hand for the ribbon cutting were (front row, from left): COC Board member Michelle McNall, Ed and Michelle Sacco, John DiBenedetto, John Leary (with scissors), Krista Essegian, Barbara Sacco and COC Board member John Means. Back row, from left: Lucia and Rose Selvitella, Jackie Leary, Andrew Romeo, COC Board member Sheila Clarke, John Goodwin, Bill Poel, Marissa Romeo and Jenna Poel holding baby Vinnie Poel who is partially hidden. (Courtesy Photo)